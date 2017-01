Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medical condition

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2015, file photo, a homeless man drinks water while sitting on the beach at Ala Moana Beach Park located near Waikiki in Honolulu. A Hawaii lawmaker wants to classify homelessness as a medical condition so that people could use Medicaid money for rent payments. As a doctor, Sen. Josh Green argues that he's constantly treating homeless people in the emergency room where he works. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)