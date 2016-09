Homeless man hailed as a hero after reporting backpack bombs

Lee Parker, right, is hugged by Raiza Acosta who wanted to thank Parker for finding a bomb near a trash can, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, in Elizabeth, N.J. Acosta, who works in Elizabeth, was driving by and recognized Parker. Authorities say Parker and a friend contacted police after finding the bag near the Elizabeth train station Sunday night. Federal investigators say the bag was left by New York-region bombing suspect Ahmad Khan Rahami. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)