Hope for preemies as artificial womb helps tiny lambs grow

In this drawing provided by the Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia, an illustration of a fluid-filled incubation system that mimics a mothers womb, in hopes of one day improving survival of extremely premature babies. In animal testing, fetal lambs grew for up to four weeks inside a bag filled with a substitute for amniotic fluid, while the heart pumped blood into a machine attached to the umbilical cord that supplied oxygen like a placenta normally would. (Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia via AP)