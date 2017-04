House intel panel to hear from top officials on Russia probe

FILE - In this April 18, 2017, file photo, FBI Director James Comey, left, is seen at the Justice Department in Washington. The House intelligence committee has asked top law enforcement and intelligence officials to testify in open and closed hearings next week about Russian activities during the election. The committee said Friday, April 21, 2017, that it had sent letters requesting Comey and Adm. Mike Rogers, the head of the National Security Agency, to appear at a closed hearing. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)