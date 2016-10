Hurricane Matthew spares South Florida, pushes north

This GOES East satellite image posted at 5:12 p.m. and provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Matthew moving northwest along the east coast of Florida, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. Leaving more than 100 dead in its wake across the Caribbean, Hurricane Matthew steamed toward heavily populated Florida with terrifying winds of 140 mph Thursday, and 2 million people across the Southeast were warned to flee inland. (NOAA via AP)