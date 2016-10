‘I’ll watch it on TV’: Coastal residents fleeing Hurricane Matthew

Gov. Nikki Haley announces that she plans to call for the evacuation of about 1 million people from South Carolina's coast as Hurricane Matthew threatens on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, at the South Carolina Emergency Management Division headquarters in Pine Ridge, S.C. People along the East Coast entered better-safe-than-sorry mode Tuesday, flocking to hardware stores, grocery aisles and gas stations as Hurricane Matthew marched toward Florida, threatening to become the first hurricane to hit the state's Atlantic coast in over a decade. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)