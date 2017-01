‘I thought I was about to be shot,’ white NYC officer says

In this June 13, 2012, file photo, police officers and supporters clap as Officer Richard Haste, center, exits the courthouse after posting bail in New York. Haste pleaded not guilty to manslaughter charges in the shooting death of unarmed, black teenager Ramarley Graham. Haste was expected to offer his first public account of the slaying at his department disciplinary trial on Friday. Haste initially faced a criminal manslaughter charge in the 2012 death of Graham, but the case was ultimately dismissed. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)