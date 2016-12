In bitter divide, repeal of North Carolina LGBT law fails

Hunter Schafer, of Raleigh, holds a sign in favor of repealing North Carolina HB2 during a special session of the North Carolina General Assembly in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday. North Carolina's legislature is reconvening to see if enough lawmakers are willing to repeal the 9-month-old law that limited LGBT rights, including which bathrooms transgender people can use in public schools and government buildings. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)