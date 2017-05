In opioid crisis, a new risk for police: accidental overdose

Harford County Sheriff's Officer Cpl. Kevin Phillips, 33, as he speaks at the sheriff's office in Harford County, MD. Cpl. Phillips accidentally overdosed after responding to the scene of a drug overdose, simply by coming into contact with a trace amount of the synthetic opioid carfentanil. "My face felt like it was burning. I felt extremely light-headed. I felt like I was getting dizzy," he said. (AP Photo/Juliet Linderman)