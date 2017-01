Inauguration 2017: Trump honored Clinton came to inaugural lunch

Newly sworn in President Donald Trump with his wife first lady Melania Trump, shakes hands with Hillary Clinton, as they arrive for the inaugural luncheon at the Statuary Hall in the Capitol, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. Trump became the 45th president of the United States. Others are former President Bill Clinton, right, and Trump's daughter Tiffany Trump, second from left. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)