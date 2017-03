Inspector general to review pullback of HealthCare.gov ads

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2017 file photo, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. A federal inspector general has launched an inquiry into the Trump administration's decision to pull advertising for HealthCare.gov in the closing stretch of this year's sign-up season, according to a letter made public Friday, March 24, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)