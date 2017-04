Interest in where and when Trump may attend church services

In this Jan. 20 photo, then-President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania walk to their vehicle after attending church service at St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington. At Washington churches, presidents have long been seated in the pews. Bill and Hillary Clinton favored a Methodist church. Jimmy Carter taught Baptist Sunday School. And Barack Obama dropped in at an Episcopal church next to the White House. But as Easter Sunday approaches, President Donald Trump has not attended a church service in the Capitol since the worship events during his inauguration weekend. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)