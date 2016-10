Investigators analyze data recorder from NJ train crash

In this photo released by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), a video recorder, recovered from the control cab of the lead car from N.J. Transits Pascack Valley Line train No. 1614, is removed from the train as part of the National Transportation Safety Boards investigation, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, in Hobokon, N.J., into last week's commuter train that slammed into the New Jersey rail station. Federal investigators recovered a data recorder, video recorder and the engineer's cellphone from the front car of the commuter train Tuesday afternoon and sent them to an agency lab for analysis. (N.J. Transit Police Det. Laquan Hudson/NTSB via AP)