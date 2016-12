Japan’s Abe offers ‘everlasting condolences’ at Pearl Harbor

In this Dec. 7, 1941 photo, provided by the U.S. Navy, a small boat rescues a USS West Virginia crew member from the water after the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Putting 75 years of resentment behind them, President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are coming together at Pearl Harbor for a historic pilgrimage to the site where a devastating surprise attack sent America marching into World War II. (U.S. Navy via AP)