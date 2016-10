Japanese scientist wins Nobel for study of cell recycling

Nobel Prize winner Yoshinori Ohsumi smiles as he speaks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on a mobile phone during a press conference at the Tokyo Institute of Technology in Tokyo Monday. Ohsumi won the Nobel Prize in medicine on Monday for discoveries on how cells break down and recycle content, a garbage disposal system that scientists hope to harness in the fight against cancer, Alzheimer��s and other diseases. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi)