Joe and Jill Biden get multi-book deal

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2017 file photo, Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill walk along the colonnades of the White House in Washington before the start of presidential inaugural festivities for the incoming 45th President of the United States Donald Trump. Flatiron Books said Wednesday, April 5, that it will release two books by Joe Biden and one by Jill. Joe Bidens first book will explore one momentous year, 2016, when his son Beau died and he decided against running for president. The book is currently untitled and no release date was announced. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)