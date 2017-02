Joseph Wapner, star of ‘The People’s Court,’ dead at 97

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 13, 1989, file photo, retired Judge Joseph A. Wapner of TV's 'The People's Court' congratulates his son, Judge Frederick N. Wapner, right, as he was enrobed as a Municipal Court judge in Los Angeles. Wapner, who presided over "The People's Court" with steady force during the heyday of the reality courtroom show, has died. Wapner died at home in his sleep Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, according to his son, David Wapner. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)