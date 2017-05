Jury awards record-setting $110.5 million in baby powder lawsuit

FILE - In this April 15, 2011, file photo, a bottle of Johnson's baby powder is displayed in San Francisco. A jury ruling on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in St. Louis, awarded Louis Slemp, a Virginia woman, a record-setting $110.5 million in the latest lawsuit alleging that using Johnson & Johnson's baby powder caused cancer. Slemp, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012, blames her illness on her use of the company's talcum-containing products for more than 40 years. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)