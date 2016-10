LAPD releases video showing suspect with gun before shooting

This Oct. 1, 2016 frame from security camera video, released by the Los Angeles Police Department and posted on its website on Oct. 4, shows a suspect holding what appears to be a gun in the moments before he was fatally shot by officers in a police killing that has generated widespread protests. Police said the video supports the account Chief Charlie Beck gave Monday justifying the fatal shooting of Carnell Snell. Beck said Snell, 18, had a fully loaded semi-automatic handgun in one hand and turned toward officers when they fired. (Los Angeles Police Department via AP)