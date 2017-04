Lawyer says man dragged off United plane has concussion, lost teeth

Thomas Demetrio, an attorney for Dr. David Dao, speaks at a news conference Thursday in Chicago. Dao, a passenger dragged from a United Express flight Sunday suffered a "significant" concussion and broken nose, and he lost two front teeth, Demetrio said Thursday. Dao was removed from the plane after he refused to give up his seat on the full flight from Chicago to Louisville to make room for four crew members. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)