Little girls doubt that women can be brilliant, study shows

In this Feb. 14, 2010 photo, news anchor Barbie (left) and computer engineer Barbie are arranged for a photo at the New York Toy Fair. A new study published Thursday in the journal Science suggests that girls as young as 6 can be led to believe that men are inherently smarter and more talented than women, making them less motivated to pursue novel activities and ambitious careers. That such stereotypes exist is hardly a surprise, but the findings show that the biases can affect children at a very young age. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)