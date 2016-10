Major rights groups: Decriminalize use of all illicit drugs

This March 2015 photo provided by the family shows Corey Ladd with his daughter, Charlee, at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel, La. Ladd, who because he had two prior drug arrests is serving a 17-year sentence in Louisiana for possessing a half-ounce of marijuana. He has never seen Charlee outside prison; she's being raised by her grandmother. (Courtesy Lisa Ladd via AP)