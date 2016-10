Man defends Facebook Live video of heroin overdosed couple

This undated photo provided by the Shelby County, Tenn., Sheriffs Office shows Carla Hiers of Memphis, Tenn. A video of a couple identified by police as Hiers and her husband passed out on a Memphis street on Oct. 3, 2016, has been viewed nearly 3 million times on Facebook. Police say the couple told them they had snorted heroin. The couple survived and police say Hiers was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant on several charges. (Shelby County Sheriffs Office via AP)