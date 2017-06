Man destroys new Ten Commandments statue at Arkansas Capitol

In this Oct. 24, 2014, file photo, the damaged remains of a Ten Commandments monument lie on the state Capitol grounds in Oklahoma City after driver, Michael Tate Reed of Van Buren, Ark., crashed into the statue. Tate was admitted to a hospital for mental treatment. Formal charges were never filed. On Wednesday Reed was booked into jail in Little Rock on preliminary charges in connection with driving a vehicle into the newly installed Ten Commandments monument on the grounds of the state Capitol in Little Rock. (AP Photo/Sean Murphy)