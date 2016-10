Many Hurricane Matthew victims don’t have flood insurance

Jerry Greene helps place waterlogged belongings in a pile outside his parents�� flood-damaged home Wednesday in Pooler, Ga. Despite being some 35 miles inland from the coast, about 14 homes on Tappan Zee Drive in Pooler got flooded when the storm's heavy rains overwhelmed a drainage ditch for stormwater. Residents on the street said they don't have flood insurance and face having to pay for repairs out of pocket.(AP Photo/Russ Bynum)