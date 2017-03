Marine leaders vow to combat online nude photo sharing

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., left, welcomes Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Robert B. Neller, center, and Sgt. Major of the Marine Corps Ronald L. Green on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March, 14, 2017, prior to the start of the committee's hearing on the investigation of nude photographs of female Marines and other women that were shared on the Facebook page "Marines United." (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)