Mayor: Consideration of pro-LGBT ordinance won’t happen soon

FILE - In this March 20, 2015 file photo, Duke's Jahlil Okafor, left, shoots over Robert Morris's Rodney Pryor, right, during the second half of an NCAA tournament college basketball game in Charlotte, N.C. NCAA President Mark Emmert says it's up to the Atlantic Coast Conference and its members whether to follow the association's lead and pull events out of North Carolina because of a state law that some say can lead to discrimination against LGBT people. In an interview Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, with The Associated Press, Emmert said the association expects to take a financial hit for moving seven championship events and tournament games out of the state on short notice, but how much is unknown. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)