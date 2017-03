Michael Flynn in talks with Congress, wary of prosecution

Clint Watts (right) a Senior Fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute Program on National Security, joined by Eugene Rumer (left) Director of Russia and Eurasia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday on Russian intelligence activities. Lawmakers heading the Senate Intelligence Committee focused squarely on Russia as they opened the hearing Thursday on attempts at undermining the 2016 U.S. presidential election. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)