Michael Flynn in talks with Congress, wary of prosecution; Trump says Flynn right to ask for immunity

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2017 file photo, Mike Flynn arrives for a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Flynns attorney says the former national security adviser is in discussions with the House and Senate intelligence committees on receiving immunity from unfair prosecution in exchange for questioning. Flynn attorney Robert Kelner says no reasonable person with legal counsel would answer questions without assurances. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)