Michelle Obama: Life’s ’greatest honor’ was being first lady

Michelle Obama greets 2017 School Counselor of the Year Terri Tchorzynski, a school counselor at Calhoun Area Career Center (CACC) in Battle Creek, Mich., left, during her final speech as first lady at the 2017 School Counselor of the Year ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)