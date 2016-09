‘Miracle on the Hudson’ safety advice not carried out

In this Jan. 15, 2009 photo, passengers in an inflatable raft move away from an Airbus 320 US Airways aircraft that has gone down in the Hudson River in New York. More than seven years after an airline captain saved 155 lives by ditching his crippled airliner in the Hudson River, now the basis of a new movie, most of the safety recommendations stemming from the accident have yet to be followed. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)