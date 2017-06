Mother accused of trying to set fire to car with son inside

This undated photo released by the Monroe County Sheriffs Office shows Sherri Richter. Richter is accused of trying to torch a car with her 11-year-old son bound and locked inside at a southeast Michigan cemetery. The Monroe County sheriff's office said 48-year-old Richter was arraigned Thursday, June 29, 2017, on assault with intent to murder and arson charges. (Monroe County Sheriffs Office via AP)