NASA spacecraft will aim straight for sun next year

Eugene Parker, professor emeritus at the University of Chicago, holds a replica of the Parker Solar Probe, named after him, at the William Eckhardt Research Center at the University of Chicago, Wednesday. Scheduled to launch next summer from Cape Canaveral, the Parker Solar Probe will fly within 4 million miles of the sun's surface right into the solar atmosphere. The purpose is to study the sun's outer atmosphere and better understand how stars like ours work. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP)