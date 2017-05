New ’Blue Lives Matter’ laws raise concerns among activists

FILE - In this March 12, 2015, file photo, police shine a light on a helmet as they investigate the scene where two police officers were shot outside the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, Mo. More than a dozen states this year have passed Blue Lives Matter laws that come down even harder on crimes against law enforcement officers. The new laws came in reaction to a spike in deadly attacks on police last year. Some civil rights activists fear the measures could set back police-community relations. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)