New security measure could cause travelers to reroute trips

FILE - In this May 21, 2016, file photo, an EgyptAir plane flies past minarets of a mosque as it approaches Cairo International Airport, in Cairo, Egypt. A new U.S. security measure targeting flights from eight mostly Muslim countries is leading travelers to reconsider their plans to fly through some airports in the Middle East. An electronics ban affects flights from international airports to the U.S. from in Amman, Jordan; Kuwait City, Kuwait; Cairo; Istanbul; Jeddah and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; Casablanca, Morocco; Doha, Qatar; and Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)