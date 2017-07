No Trump slump in tourism but there could be a Trump bump

In this July 11, 2017 photo, two forks from the exterior of one of the two World Trade towers destroyed on 9/11 are displayed at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York. Last winter the U.S. tourism industry worried about a "Trump slump," fearing that Trump administration policies might discourage international travelers from visiting the U.S. But statistics from the first half of 2017 suggest that the travel to the U.S. is robust and a number of sectors have reported increased international visitation, with one expert calling it a "Trump bump." The museum is among those reporting more international visitors this year compared to the same period in 2016. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)