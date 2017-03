Not so urgent anymore? Trump’s new travel ban delayed

In this Jan. 25, 2017 photo, work continues on a taller fence in the Mexico-US border area separating the towns of Anapra, Mexico and Sunland Park, New Mexico. President Donald Trump is spotlighting violence committed by immigrants, announcing the creation of a national office that can assist American victims of such crimes. He said during his address Tuesday night that the Homeland Security Department's Victims Of Immigration Crime Engagement office will provide a voice for people ignored by the media and "silenced by special interests." (AP Photo/Christian Torres)