Novel leukemia treatment could be first U.S. gene therapy

In this July 9, 2015, photo, provided by Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp., human T cells belonging to cancer patients arrive at Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp.'s Morris Plains, N.J., facility. This laboratory is where the T cells of cancer patients are processed and turned into super cells as part of a new gene therapy-based cancer treatment Novartis is a part of. (Brent Stirton/Courtesy of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp. via AP)