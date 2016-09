NYC’s new police boss successfully handles first big test

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016 file photo, Mayor Bill de Blasio, center, and NYPD Chief of Department James O'Neill, left, react during a press conference near the scene of an explosion on West 23rd street in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood, in New York. O'Neill's first full day as New York City's police commissioner ended with him leading the response to an explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood that wounded more than two dozen people. It offered the nation its first look at the no-nonsense, just-the-facts style that has long been O'Neill's calling card. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File)