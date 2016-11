Obama gives presidential medals to Silicon Valley, Hollywood, sports and rock stars

Sports broadcaster Vin Scully, center, pauses to look at his Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday in Washington. Obama is recognizing 21 Americans with the nation's highest civilian award, including giants of the entertainment industry, sports legends, activists and innovators. Also pictured is actor Tom Hanks, top left, singer Diana Ross, bottom left, former NBA basketball player Michael Jordan, top right, and singer songwriter Bruce Springsteen, bottom right. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)