Officer gets 40 years in prison in child’s shooting death

This combination of undated file booking photos provided by the Louisiana State Police shows Marksville City Marshals Norris Greenhouse Jr. (left) and Derrick Stafford. A Louisiana law enforcement officer was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison a week after a jury convicted him of manslaughter in the shooting death of a 6-year-old boy with autism. Stafford, 33, was convicted in the November 2015 shooting that killed Jeremy Mardis and critically wounded his father after a 2-mile (3-kilometer) car chase in Marksville. Ruth Wisher, a spokeswoman for Attorney General Jeff Landry's office, said Stafford was sentenced to 40 years for manslaughter and 15 years for attempted manslaughter. He will serve the sentences concurrently. Greenhouse, 25, awaits a separate trial on murder charges later this year. (Louisiana State Police via AP)