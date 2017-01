Official: Border Patrol chief tells agents he was forced out

FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2012, file photo, cotton farmer Teofilo "Junior" Flores drives his truck along the U.S.-Mexico border fence that passes through his property in Brownsville, Texas. President Donald Trumps vow to accelerate construction of a contiguous, physical wall along the Mexican border is slamming into a Washington reality _ whos going to pay for it and how? (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)