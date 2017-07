Officials: Australian woman shot after cops heard loud sound

In this May 2016 photo provided by the City of Minneapolis, police Officer Mohamed Noor (right) is greeted by a well-wisher at a community event welcoming him to the Minneapolis police force. Noor, a Somali-American, has been identified as the officer who fatally shot Justine Damond, of Sydney, Australia, late Saturday. Authorities have released no details about what led to the shooting of Damond, a meditation teacher and bride-to-be, who was killed after calling 911 to report what she believed to be an active sexual assault. (City of Minneapolis via AP)