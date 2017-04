Oklahoma City bombing remembered 22 years later

A memorial card signed by Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, M.D., is attached to the chair of Thomas Eugene "Gene" Hodges Jr. in the Field of Chairs at the Oklahoma City Memorial in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Hodges Jr. worked at HUD and was killed in the Oklahoma City bombing. Survivors and family members of those killed in the Oklahoma City bombing will gather for a remembrance service Wednesday, the 22nd anniversary of the attack. Carson is speaking at the 22nd Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)