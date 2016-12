Optimism at last for American jailed in Egypt, her family

In this photo provided by Basel Hijawi, taken in 2015, American citizen Aya Hijazi waves as she leaves a court in Cairo after hearing. Family and friends of an American jailed in Egypt for nearly three years are hoping her time in custody may end soon. Hijazi, 29, grew up in Falls Church, Va. and is a dual citizen of the U.S. and Egypt. After receiving her degree in conflict resolution from George Mason University in 2009, she returned to her native country, and with her Egyptian husband, started a foundation to help homeless children. (Basel Hijawi via AP)