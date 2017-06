Over half of hate crimes in U.S. go unreported, report says

In this May 2, 2017 photo, Eric Treene, Special Counsel For Religious Discrimination, Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department, testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on responses to the increase in religious hate crimes. Treene lamented the lack of solid data on hate crimes during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in May, saying incomplete numbers stymie officials ability to fully understand the problem. But he said the department is committed to prosecuting hate crimes, even as critics have blamed the Trump administrations tough rhetoric and policies for a spike in such offenses. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)