Pedophilia comments cost Milo Yiannopoulos book deal, speaking slot at conservative conference

Milo Yiannopoulos speaks on campus in the Mathematics building at the University of Colorado, Jan. 25 in Boulder, Colo. Right-wing provocateur Yiannopoulos was trying to clarify past comments on relationships between boys and older men after a conservative site posted a collection of edited video clips that set social media abuzz. After the polarizing Breitbart News editor was invited this weekend to speak at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference sparked a backlash, the Reagan Battalion tweeted video clips Sunday in which Yiannopoulos discusses Jews, sexual consent, statutory rape, child abuse and homosexuality. (Jeremy Papasso/Daily Camera via AP)