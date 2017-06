Pentagon says Syria airstrike was legal and on target, but may have killed civilian

In this May 31 photo, security forces stand next to a crater created by a massive explosion, that killed over 150 according to the Afghan president, in front of the German Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan. A letter drafted by a senior Islamic State militant and obtained by The Associated Press points to a growing power struggle within the groups Afghan affiliate, pitting notoriously fierce Uzbek fighters against Pakistanis seen as too close to that countrys powerful intelligence service. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)