People in the news — compiled April 5

Dr. Jill Biden and Vice President Joe Biden wave after speaking to delegates during the third day session of the Democratic National Convention, July 27, 2016 in Philadelphia. Flatiron Books said Wednesday that it will release two books by Joe Biden and one by Jill. Joe Bidens first book will explore one momentous year, 2016, when his son Beau died and he decided against running for president. The book is currently untitled and no release date was announced. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)