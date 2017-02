People in the news: Compiled Jan. 31 — Gov. John Kasich writing book; Pharrell Williams welcomes triplets; Oprah to contribute to ‘60 Minutes’; Melania Trump helps boost Slovenia tourism

Ben Affleck arrives at the world premiere of "The Accountant," Oct. 10, 2016 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Affleck is no longer directing the Batman standalone movie for Warner Bros. In a statement Monday, Affleck said it "has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require" and that he and the studio are looking for a new director. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)